Federal gun law nullification bill passes Missouri House

A gun law bill that passed the Missouri House Wednesday would punish a police department if an officer enforces federal gun laws. A twin of the bill is also moving through the Senate. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor is aimed at changes that they say could be made by the Biden administration. The fines would start at 50-thousand dollars and opponents, including some police agencies, says that amounts to defunding the police. Representative Peter Meredith debated with the bill’s sponsor.

Democrat opponents add that this would stop local police from getting much-needed federal help in fighting violent crime.

