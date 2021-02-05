Friday, February 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Las Vegas, NV — A man who allegedly impersonated a police officer in Las Vegas was arrested after pulling over a real cop in an unmarked vehicle. An arrest report shows that an on-duty Vegas officer in a plain patrol car busted 29-year-old Pedro Franco one day after he allegedly pulled over a driver on US 95 near Sunset Road.

The driver told cops a suspect in a Hyundai Tucson – which was outfitted with red and blue sirens on its grill – pulled him over but then drove off. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the alert motorist then followed the compact SUV and took down its license plate before relaying the incident to police later that day.

Franco then tried the same scheme the following morning, on January 23rd – but this time picked the officer as his potential victim. Like the day before, the Hyundai kept driving after the stop, but the officer followed the SUV to a nearby street where he took Franco into custody. Franco was busted on one count of impersonating a public official and attempted impersonation of a police officer.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!