Governor Parson Appoints Christopher K. Limbaugh as Associate Circuit Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit

On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson appointed Christopher Limbaugh as Associate Circuit Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Cotton Walker to Circuit Judge. Limbaugh, of Jefferson City, currently serves as General Counsel – Chief Legal Officer for Governor Parson. He started his career in private practice in his hometown of Cape Girardeau. Limbaugh then served as the elected prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County trying a wide variety of criminal cases. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. The 19th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Cole County. Due to Cole County’s status as the seat of state government, much litigation involving the state of Missouri originates in the county.

