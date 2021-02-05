Governor Parson Appoints Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson appointed Judge Thomas Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Judge Clark will succeed Judge Robert Dowd, Jr., who retired in December 2020. Judge Clark, of St. Louis, earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Kansas in 1990, a Master of Public Administration from Saint Louis University in 1993, a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University in 1998, and a Master of Arts in judicial studies from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2019. Judge Clark is currently a Circuit Court Judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (City of St. Louis) and previously served as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

