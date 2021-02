An investigation is underway after an inmate of the Jackson County Jail was discovered dead inside their cell. The body of 34-year-old Kevin Widdows of Carbondale was found Tuesday by a county corrections deputy. Widdows was the only occupant of the jail cell. An autopsy has been scheduled. Court records indicate Widdows was in jail awaiting trial on home invasion charges.

