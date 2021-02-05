Missouri’s Governor and Health Director Say There Have Been Issues with COVID Distribution Process

Missouri’s health director is warning that future distribution of the COVID vaccine is based on following the rules, saying there have been issues with the distribution process. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams talks about one recent example of a vaccinator NOT following proper guidelines.

Williams is not releasing the vaccinator’s name. Williams and Governor Parson emphasize the plan is to vaccinate the most vulnerable and those 65 and older first. The governor says about 600-thousand residents have now received a COVID vaccine.

