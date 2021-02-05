New Madrid man dies in crash

A New Madrid man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle early Thursday in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on county road 725, about 10 miles east of Kewanee. The northbound vehicle driven by 65-year-old James Powell traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence, overturned and ejected the driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Madrid County coroner and taken to the New Madrid County Morgue. This is the fourth fatality for Troop E this year.

