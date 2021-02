Despite lower traffic volumes due to the COVID pandemic, Missouri saw one of its highest levels of traffic fatalities in recent memory in 2020. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director Patrick McKenna says speeding and distracted driving are factors.

McKenna says Missouri also saw a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2020. He testified before the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight.

