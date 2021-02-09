Missouri bill would boost gas tax but offer rebates to drivers

A proposed fuel tax increase could come with a rebate option for drivers who fill up in Missouri. State Representative Becky Ruth has filed legislation that would increase the fee two cents annually for five years to help to pay for Missouri’s underfunded highway system. Ruth has served as the House Transportation Committee chairwoman for the past three years.

Rebates could be requested for up to two vehicles per calendar year. The bill does not require a vote of the people.

