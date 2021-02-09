Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony on Tuition Cap Legislation

A Missouri House committee heard about 90 minutes of testimony yesterday on a bill that would suspend the cap on tuition increases at Missouri public institutions of higher education. The legislation from State Representative Doug Richey has a five-year sunset provision.

Richey’s bill also would apply to Missouri’s community colleges. The committee did not vote on the bill. Committee chairwoman Brenda Shields was unable to get to the Missouri Capitol for the hearing, due to snow and freezing rain.

