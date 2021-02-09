Sikeston man arrested after crashing car into yard, being chased

The Southeast Missourian reports that a 22-year-old Sikeston man was arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash and being chased down by a citizen. Justin Moss was arrested by Cape Girardeau police early Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Around 12:15 a.m., officers received a report a vehicle had run off the road in the 1600 block of Kingsway Drive and struck an object in a yard. After the wreck, Moss fled the scene and a citizen began chasing him on foot. Officers spotted Moss as he fled the scene toward Kingshighway and arrested him.

