Bill in Senate to denounce Dred Scott decision in Missouri

In the State Senate, Steven Roberts presented a bill that condemns the 1852 state Supreme Court decision to deny Dred Scott freedom and eventually resulted in denying all black people any rights to sue in federal court. The bill has bipartisan support. Speaking in support of the bill is the executive director of the Missouri Catholic Conference Tyler McLay.

The Rules Committee heard the bill Tuesday. Senator Roberts asked that the bill get to the Senate floor during Black History Month.

