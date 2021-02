A Southeast Missouri politician has been taken into custody on multiple charges. Marco Parr, of Kennett, was arrested by the Kennett Police Department following an incident over the weekend. Parr is facing charges of 1st degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, 2nd degree kidnapping, 2nd degree domestic assault, and 3rd degree domestic assault. Kennett City Councilman Parr was scheduled to be arraigned yesterday morning in Dunklin County.

