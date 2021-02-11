Burglary suspect who evaded police arrested, faces multiple charges
A burglary suspect who allegedly fled from police, wrecked a vehicle and evaded arrest last week was apprehended Monday and faces several charges. 37-year-old Tyler Pengelley, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Monday afternoon by Cape Girardeau police officers, and is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and stealing. Around 1:40 p.m. Monday officers conducted surveillance on a business after receiving a report Pengelley was inside. As soon as he exited the business, officers were able to detain him without incident. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a no-bond warrant. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.