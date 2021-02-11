Governor’s budget proposal underfunds school transportation by $185 million

Missouri can fund up to 75% of school bus transportation costs, which currently total about $278 million. Under the governor’s and the Education Department’s new budget proposal, Missouri underfunds these expenses by about 185 million dollars. During a House Budget Committee hearing, St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth asked the department’s Kari Monsees why 93 million dollars was requested instead of 278 million.

Statute requires school transportation to be provided to students living more than three-and-a-half miles from school.

