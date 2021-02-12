Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery

A Cape Girardeau man was booked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred last summer. 18-year-old Austin LaRose was arrested last Friday on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. A probable-cause statement reports the robbery victim had allegedly sneaked out of his home around 12:45 p.m. June 10 to meet up with LaRose and an unidentified juvenile to hang out. The victim was picked up in a silver Chrysler 200 driven by a male and female unknown to him. The victim told officers he had them drive him to multiple ATMs to get gas money, but his debit card was declined. He was then taken back to his neighborhood and dropped off a short distance away from his home, along with LaRose and the juvenile. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

