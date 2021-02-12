Friday, Febraury 12th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Albans, VT — A ticked-off Vermont motorist is suing cops, saying he was exercising his right to free speech when he flipped off a state trooper. Gregory Bombard claims police busted him and towed his car during a 2018 traffic stop only because the trooper claimed he gave him the middle finger and called him an a-hole.

“Vermonters who want to protest the actions of police through words or gestures have a constitutionally protected right to do so,” Bombard’s lawyer said in a press release. He added, “This abuse of power by a Vermont state trooper is a clear example of just how overpoliced our communities are.” Bombard denied he gave the trooper the middle finger before he was pulled over — but did do so after the traffic stop.

He also mouthed off at the trooper, “saying something to the effect of ‘a–hole’ and ‘f–k you,’” the complaint said. Riggen cited Bombard for disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic. Both charges were dismissed and then Bombard filed the civil lawsuit, claiming false arrest, illegal seizure, and violations of his right to free speech.

