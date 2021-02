Veterans may have a special opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose tomorrow. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will be administering vaccine doses at the VA clinic in Cape Girardeau and veterans (no age restriction) interested in receiving a dose should contact VA by calling (573) 686-4151, option 2, to sign up. VA has been following vaccine eligibility guidelines but in this instance wants to ensure all allotted doses are used.

