Governor Parson extends heating fuel deliveries by executive orders

Missouri’s arctic weather continues with single-digit temperatures through this week. By executive order, Governor Mike Parson temporarily relaxed hours of service regulations for commercial trucks transporting residential heating fuels only.

Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. The order temporarily suspends these regulations transporting heating fuel such as propane, natural gas, and heating oil. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the order.

