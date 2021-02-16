Missouri could soon require online retail businesses from out-of-state to pay state sales tax. State Senator Andrew Koenig is sponsoring a so-called Wayfair bill. He says his goal is to make the state’s businesses more competitive.

Koenig says his bill could bring in roughly 80 to 120 million dollars annually to the state. To offset the increased revenue, his plan would provide a small individual income tax cut. During this year’s State of the State address, Governor Parson urged lawmakers to pass legislation to collect sales taxes from out-of-state online retail companies.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!