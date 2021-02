A Friday wreck disrupted power for portions of Poplar Bluff. Authorities report that the wreck occurred Friday evening on Westwood Boulevard near the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. The vehicle struck a utility pole causing power to go out for a stretch of Westwood Boulevard for a short time. The driver was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

