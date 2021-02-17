MO drops 3.0 cumulative GPA requirement for teacher candidates

The state Board of Education has chosen to get rid of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average requirement for candidates requesting a Missouri teaching license. The effort is meant to make a dent in Missouri’s ongoing teacher shortage as well as increase diversity and equity within the profession. Assistant commissioner with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Paul Katnik said 38 public comments favor the recommendation. He said there were three opposing arguments.

The new change begins in about three weeks.

