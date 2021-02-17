Parma residence destroyed by fire Saturday night

The Standard Democrat reports that on Saturday evening Engine 3 from the Lilbourn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on South Cypress in Parma. The call was at a vacant single residential structure, which had recently been put on the market. The 18 degree temperatures caused hose couplings and gear to freeze creating problems for those fire personnel at the scene. The structure was a total loss and a neighboring structure suffered some minor siding damage. There were also some propane tanks nearby that crews were able to keep cool with the help of the temperatures. No injuries were reported from the incident.

