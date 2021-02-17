Portageville home heavily damaged by fire Monday

On Monday around 9:30 p.m., Portageville Fire was dispatched to a structure fire on West 8th Street. Sub- zero temperatures and snow covered roads were some major factors that firefighters faced. Prior to arrival, officers on scene advised smoke could be seen coming from the structure and that everyone was out of the residence. Engine 1 and Ladder 10 responded with a crew of nine and upon arrival found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. An entry team went inside and once inside they found heavy flames coming from the kitchen area of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished with about 75% of home suffering water and smoke damage. No one was injured in the fire.

