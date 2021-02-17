Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Bartow, FL — A teacher in Central Florida found herself behind bars after police say she fought a group of students outside a fast-food restaurant following a high school basketball game. The incident took place in Bartow, where a group of students were involved in an altercation at the game. Afterwards, the group went to an area McDonald’s to eat.

At the restaurant, Liquindella Clark – a teacher in Polk County and the mother of another teen who was allegedly involved in the first altercation at the school – approached the group and began arguing with them. Clark was removed from the restaurant, but waited in the parking lot and allegedly began to physically fight the group.

Police say Clark struck one student in the face, removed her wig, and struck a second student in the head. Witnesses called police, who arrived and arrested Clark. She faces charges of child abuse in the case. Officials have not said if she will be suspended from her teaching position pending an investigation.

