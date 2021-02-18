Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges
A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges for 32-year-old Richard Ozment Jr. on two counts of second-degree molestation of a child under the age of 12. A probable cause statement reports that an unidentified child victim made a verbal disclosure of sexual abuse by Ozment during a forensic interview just before 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. In addition to this incident, the Missouri Children’s Division determined Ozment allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old relative in August 2013 when he was 27 years old. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Scott Lipke has issued an arrest warrant for Ozment, and set bond at $50,000 cash only. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.