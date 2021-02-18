Rush Limbaugh passes at 70 from advanced lung cancer

Yesterday morning, Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 from advanced lung cancer. He opened the door to conservative news talk radio and changed the world by giving a voice to tens of millions of people who felt the same way he did. He was a political genius and a hero to conservatives. He is survived by his wife Kathryn who announced at the beginning of his show yesterday that he passed away. Limbaugh was first heard on 960 KZIM middays in 1988, even having done his show from our studios on multiple occasions. The Rush Limbaugh Show has been on air for 32 years. He will be missed all throughout the world.

