State still offering free online IT courses to Missourians laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19
The state continues to offer free online IT courses to Missourians laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19. Director of the Office of Workforce Development Dr. Mardy Leathers says the on-demand schooling can be completed at each student’s own pace. Those who wrap up the 8 or 12-week training will be certified in information technology, cybersecurity, or project management.
For more information, visit jobs.mo.gov/returnstrong