Thursday, February 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Miami, FL — A former Florida lawyer who made headlines when his pants caught on fire during an arson trial in 2017 was recently charged with cocaine possession. 32-year-old Stephen Gutierrez was arrested on Monday night after being pulled over for driving with a broken headlight.

During the traffic stop, a Miami-Dade police officer noticed a bulge in Gutierrez’s pocket, which he thought was a knife. It turned out to be a cylinder container with a bag of white powder inside. As the cop inspected the substance, Gutierrez blurted out, “That’s cocaine,” the report alleged.

Gutierrez’s arrest came after his license to practice law was revoked in October, Florida Bar records show. The ex-attorney gained nationwide notoriety four years ago when he represented a man accused of torching his own car for the insurance money. During the March 2017 trial, Gutierrez was arguing that the blaze may have been caused by spontaneous combustion — when his own pants erupted in flames.

