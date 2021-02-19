Department of Natural Resources will host six free pesticide collection events in 2021

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host six free pesticide collection events across the state in 2021. The collection events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

March 13 – Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St., Kennett

March 20 – S & H Farm Supply, 7 State Road A, Lockwood

June 5 – Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Hwy 65, Lincoln

June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave., Salisbury

Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81, Kahoka

Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St., Marthasville

Accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!