Dexter man taken into custody on rape charge

Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Dexter man on a rape charge involving a minor. The girl, accompanied by her parents, visited Dexter Police Department on Monday to report she was forced to have sex while visiting a male acquaintance’s home. On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Patrick Varner, and evidence was found. Varner was taken into custody on charges of 1st degree Rape or Attempted Rape and 2nd degree Statutory Rape. Officials say that no bond was set.

