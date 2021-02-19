Fire reported at stables

Around 6:45 yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a fire at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau County. Multiple fire and emergency personal responded along with the Sheriff’s Office. When emergency personnel arrived there was a major structure fire underway. As a result of the flames, there was significant structural damage as well as loss of horses that were being stabled. There were several horses that were able to be evacuated. The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

