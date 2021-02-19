Missouri adults less educated today than nationally; effort to restore scholarship program funding for some veterans

Missouri adults are less educated today than nationally. That’s what state House Budget Committee members learned Wednesday during a hearing about Governor Parson’s next state budget proposal for Missouri’s colleges and universities. Higher Education and Workforce Development Department Commissioner Zora Mulligan says there have been many efforts to change this trend.

Mulligan says the Fast Track scholarship program is another effort intended to serve adults who do not have the credentials they need to be successful in today’s economy.

