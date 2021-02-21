February 21st Clinic with the National Guard is rescheduled

The February 21, 2021, mass second dose Pfizer clinic with the Missouri National Guard was rescheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Cape Central High School. The clinic was rescheduled due to the delayed shipment of vaccine a result of the inclement weather this week. All appointment times remain the same. The clinic is for all those that received their first dose of Pfizer on January 29th. The best practice second shot window for Pfizer is 3-6 weeks after the first shot.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!