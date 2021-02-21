Sikeston man wanted on murder charge

Police are searching for a Sikeston man wanted in connection with the Thursday murder of another Sikeston man. 28-year-old Kyle Johnson is wanted on charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. There is no bond set. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Carroll and William Streets in Sikeston in response to a man being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Jacob Moore, of Sikeston, unresponsive. Moore had been shot once in the chest and pronounced dead. Law enforcement are searching for Johnson and asking for your assistance in locating him. Johnson is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with tinted windows. It is either dark blue or dark purple with the Missouri license number NB9 J6D. Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts or this investigation should contact DPS at (573) 471-4711.







