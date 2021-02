The director of Missouri agriculture says it’s been a tough few weeks, especially for livestock producers, in this frigid weather. Chris Chinn says it’s also impacting growers who have a lot of grain to get to market.

Chinn also says ice on the Missouri river is a concern.

