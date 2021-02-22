Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo

The Cape Girardeau fire Department responded to a report of a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau around 8 p.m. There were reports of visible smoke and fire near the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg Streets. Upon arrival fire crews located the flames, which were located upstairs at the back end of Flesh Hound. The incident was initially classified as a working fire, but as smoke conditions worsened it was upgraded to a second alarm. Fire crews had the situation contained by 8:45 p.m. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

