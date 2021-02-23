Cape County commissioners hear proposal on Limestone Ridge Project

The proposed new electricity transmission line connecting Cape Girardeau and Perry counties is on track to begin service by the end of 2023. Cape Girardeau County commissioners heard a presentation by Ameren Transmission representatives about the proposed Limestone Ridge Project. Ameren Transmission, in collaboration with the Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corp., is proposing a new, approximately 15-mile, 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that will connect two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. The project also proposes expansion and modifications to two existing substations owned by Wabash Valley and maintained and operated by Citizens Electric. Ameren Transmission hopes to have the project in service by December 2023. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

