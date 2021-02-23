Missouri Conservation Department Director Testifies Against Proposal to Increase Conservation Commission’s Size; Lawmakers Discuss Sikeston

A southeast Missouri lawmaker who wants to expand Missouri’s Conservation Commission to nine says the current four-person commission is too small. State Representative Chris Dinkins presented her bill last night, saying the commission’s current size limits their ability to perform their duties.

Dinkins received pushback from a fellow Republican when she testified that the commission needs more rural representation. State Representative Don Rone noted that the Conservation Commission’s current chair is Don Bedell of Sikeston. But Dinkins says she and her constituents do not consider Sikeston rural. Rone says it is rural.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!