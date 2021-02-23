Missouri prison system could move officer training from classroom to real-world setting
Governor Parson is proposing to reopen a closed prison in Cameron and turn it into a training academy for correctional officers. In 2019, the state closed the Crossroads Correctional Center and moved the inmates and workers mostly to the other prison in Cameron. During a House Budget Committee hearing, former Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Lane Roberts said he endorses the plan.
The proposal is part of the governor’s $34.1 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning in July.