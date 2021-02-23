One in custody after man found dead in Bernie home

One person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in a Bernie apartment. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a Bernie Police Officer was dispatched to Alice Street in reference to someone being shot. When the officer arrived he discovered 62-year-old Timmy Carwile, of Bernie, dead inside of the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound. A suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office pending the filing of formal charges. An autopsy on Carwile is scheduled for today in Farmington.

