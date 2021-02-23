Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madra, OR — In what appears to be a new record for extreme DUI, a motorist’s blood alcohol content was measured at .77 — more than nine times the legal limit — after he crashed his car following a short police chase. According to investigators, the driver was involved in a hit-and-run in Madras.

Upon locating the suspect vehicle, cops sought to pull over the driver, but he sped away. A short chase ended when the man, who cops described as “HIGHLY intoxicated,” lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was subsequently transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

A blood sample taken from the suspect was tested and showed his blood alcohol level was .778. The state’s legal limit is .08. The motorist, who is facing multiple criminal charges, was driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI conviction. Previously, the highest BACs reported in these pages were the .72 recorded by an Oregon woman in 2007 and the .708 recorded by a South Dakota woman in 2009.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!