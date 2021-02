Missouri’s governor says ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of the COVID vaccine is a top priority for his administration.

Governor Mike Parson also says that the state and its local health care partners have completed more than 27 mass vaccination clinics across the state.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!