One in custody after man found dead in Bernie home UPDATE man charged with second degree murder

A St. Louis man has been charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of a Bernie man. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad reports that 62-year-old Timmy Carwile was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Sunday morning in his apartment. 18-year-old Anthony Jenkins was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Officials say that Jenkins is being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and no bond has been set.

