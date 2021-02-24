Two killed in Pulaski County train accident
Two people were killed when the truck they were riding in was hit by a train in Pulaski County. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. yesterday on a private drive in Pulaski County. Illinois State Police say the 76-year-old male driver was turning west onto McIntosh Lane from US 51 when he pulled directly into the path of the oncoming train. The vehicle was pushed about a half mile before the train came to a stop. The driver and his 74-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.