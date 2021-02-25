Parson’s budget proposal aims to reduce waiting list for public defender services
A Missouri judge has ruled that putting individuals on a waiting list to get a public defender violates state and federal law. Governor Parson’s next state budget proposal aims to reduce the line of people waiting for these services. During a House Budget Committee hearing, Public Defender System Director Mary Fox said the governor’s proposal asks for 1.1 million dollars to hire 16 additional attorneys.
Fox said the office has had a waiting list since 2017. The system has nearly 400 lawyers handling about 90,000 cases annually.