Wednesday, March 3, 2021, a free community testing event will be at the Agricultural Barn at Arena Park from 9 AM – 12 PM. The drive-thru testing event is for any Missouri resident, and individuals can register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 919-351-6256. Attached is the DHSS graphic and please feel free to share.

