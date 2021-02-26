Next tier of MO’s coronavirus vaccination plan will be activated March 15

Get ready teachers, childcare centers, grocery and convenience store workers, as well as others. During a Capitol press briefing, Governor Parson has announced the next tier of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan will begin March 15.

A press release from Parson’s office says the state also continues to move forward with regional mass vaccination events. There have been 68 completed across Missouri, and more than 66,500 Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these events.

