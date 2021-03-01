Cape First Responders rescue dog

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s technical rescue team saved a trapped dog from a flooded below-grade pumping station Sunday evening. At about 5:15 pm in the 400 block of Cooper Street, a 200-pound mastiff named Delilah was in the pumping station with approximately 5 feet of water. An incident report by battalion chief Brad Dillow says the apparently Delilah accidentally fell while her owner was trying to pump water out of the room. Due to her size and cold water rescuers wore dry suits and used a rescue tripod to create a high point anchor to lift the dog and freed in about an hour. Delilah was not injured.

