Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service

Southeast Missourian

Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. Now 63 years old James first began working with the department in 1982 as a volunteer. April 7, 1986, James was hired as a full-time jail deputy. James was promoted to the criminal investigation division in January 1988 and was promoted to sergeant in April and then later promoted to lieutenant in February 1995. James was again promoted to the rank of captain, on Jan 7, 2014. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson promoted James to the rank of chief deputy. During his career, James served as squad commander for the major case squad from 2000-2011 and as deputy squad commander from 2011 on. Following his retirement, James plans to spend more time with his family. Congrats David you will be missed.

